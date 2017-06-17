Riyadh, allies preparing list of Qatar ‘grievances’

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said Friday that a list of grievances involving Qatar was being drawn up to be presented soon. The minister, Adel al-Jubeir, said Qatar should respond to demands to halt its support for "extremism and terrorism" which, he said, were being made by the whole world and not just Gulf states.



Four Arab states – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt – severed diplomatic relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing it of supporting Islamist militants and Iran – charges that Doha has denied.



I would say it is a list of grievances that need to be addressed and that the Qataris need to fix.



Among the punitive measures imposed on Doha, Gulf states gave Qataris 14 days to get out and ordered home their own citizens living in Qatar.

