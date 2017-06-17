Palestinian militant groups deny ISIS claim of Jerusalem attack

ISIS on Saturday claimed responsibility for an attack in Jerusalem for the first time saying it fatally stabbed an Israeli policewoman outside the walled Old City.



Three Palestinians attacked officers at Damascus Gate in annexed east Jerusalem late on Friday before being shot dead by security forces, Israeli police said.



According to police, two assailants opened fire on a group of officers who returned fire, and a third stabbed the border policewoman a short distance away before being shot.



Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri said the ISIS claim was an attempt to "muddy the waters", adding that the attack was carried out by "two Palestinians from the PFLP and a third from Hamas".



Two of them were Palestinians from east Jerusalem.



Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.



Saturday was the first time ISIS had claimed an attack inside Israel or annexed east Jerusalem.

