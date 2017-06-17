Al Jazeera says Twitter feed working again after suspension

FILE -- In this Nov. 1, 2006 file photo, a Qatari employee of Al Jazeera Arabic language TV news channel walks past the logo of Al Jazeera in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
Al Jazeera says Gulf dispute won't affect editorial independence
Al-Jazeera: editorial freedom in Gulf dispute
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
Al Jazeera says Gulf dispute won't affect editorial independence
Al-Jazeera: editorial freedom in Gulf dispute
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE