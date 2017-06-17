Turkey frees PM advisor detained over Gulen links

Turkish authorities on Saturday freed the top advisor to Prime Minister Binali Yildirim detained on suspicion of links to the movement of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen blamed for last year's failed coup, state media reported.



Erdem, who was questioned for three days, had been accused of seeking to violate the constitution and being a leader of "an armed terror group".



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to wipe out Gulen's influence in Turkey after the failed July 15 coup seeking to oust him from power. Gulen denies any involvement in the coup.

