Saudi says it does not need Turkish military base

Saudi Arabia said Saturday a Turkish military base similar to that built in neighboring Qatar would not be welcome in the kingdom, insisting it is "not needed".



The statement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reportedly said he had offered to build a military base in the Muslim kingdom shortly after work began on Turkey's facility in Qatar.



Erdogan told Portuguese television this week that he had approached the Gulf state's King Salman "with the same idea for Saudi" after work began on the base in Qatar in 2014 .



On Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu held talks with King Salman as part of Ankara's efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis.

