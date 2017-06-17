Saudi detains Turkey media reporters 'on FM's visit'

Saudi Arabia detained two Pakistani reporters for Turkey's state-run English language channel TRT World for some 10 hours during a visit by the Turkish foreign minister, before releasing them, reports said Saturday.



Correspondent Hasan Abdullah and cameraman Nihat Yayman, who were covering the talks, were detained by Saudi authorities at their hotel but then released after Cavusoglu personally intervened with the Saudi king, the Hurriyet daily said.



Hurriyet said they were freed on the instructions of the Saudi king after Cavusoglu brought up the issue.

...