Erdogan warns Turkey opposition chief over 'justice march'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned the leader of the main opposition party against making a planned protest march from Ankara to Istanbul, telling him "don't be surprised" if legal proceedings were opened.



Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu called the march after former journalist turned CHP lawmaker Enis Berberoglu was sentenced to 25 years in jail on Wednesday for leaking classified information to a newspaper.



Erdogan said his actions were damaging for the country and appeared to warn Kilicdaroglu he could even face legal troubles.

...