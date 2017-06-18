Iraqi forces storm ISIS-held Mosul Old City

A displaced girl holds a bottle of water after her family fled their home due to fighting between Iraqi forces and ISIS militants, near the Old City in western Mosul, Iraq June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Over 100,000 civilians behind ISIS lines in Mosul as offensive enters ninth month
Iraqi forces say about to encircle ISIS in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces capture Mosul neighborhood
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Over 100,000 civilians behind ISIS lines in Mosul as offensive enters ninth month
Iraqi forces say about to encircle ISIS in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces capture Mosul neighborhood
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE