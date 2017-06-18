Gunfire on Syria aid convoy wounds one

At least one person has been wounded after a convoy seeking to deliver aid to a besieged Syrian rebel-held town came under fire, the local Red Crescent said.



The convoy was a joint operation by SARC, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the United Nations, whose top official in Syria condemned the attack.



The incident is not the first time aid convoys in Syria have been attacked.



The United Nations estimates more than 600,000 people in Syria are living under siege, a tactic employed primarily by government forces, but also used by rebel fighters and ISIS.

...