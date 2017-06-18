Netanyahu calls to end Palestinian payments to attacker families

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday accused the Palestinian president's party of praising Palestinians who killed an Israeli policewoman, calling for an end to payments to the families of attackers.



Two Palestinians on Friday opened fire on a group of Israeli officers just outside the walled Old City in annexed east Jerusalem, while a third stabbed a border policewoman a short distance away.



On Tuesday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Palestinian Authority had agreed to halt payments to the families of slain attackers, including suicide bombers.



While most attackers act independently, Israel accuses the Palestinian establishment of inciting the violence, including through glorifying attackers and supporting their families.

