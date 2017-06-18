Israel goodwill Ramadan efforts cut after Palestinian attack

Israel revoked on Sunday the permits of 200,000 Palestinians to enter Israel that were approved for the holy month of Ramadan following two near simultaneous Palestinian attacks on police that killed a young female officer near Jerusalem's Old City.



Three Palestinian attackers armed with an automatic weapon and knives assaulted officers on duty near the Old City in two locations Friday evening.



Netanyahu criticized the Palestinian government for not condemning the attack.



Israel has long unsuccessfully pushed for the Palestinians to halt the "martyrs' fund" payments to roughly 35,000 families of Palestinians killed and wounded in their long-running conflict with Israel, including suicide bombers and other militants.



Last week U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the Palestinians had agreed to stop the payments but both the Palestinians and Israel disputed the claim.



In that period, some 250 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire. Israel identified most of them as attackers.

