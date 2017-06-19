Saudi-Turkish ties strained over differing views on Qatar

Ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkey have begun to fray due to sharply different policies toward Qatar.



Saudi Arabia says around 250,000 Saudis visited Turkey last year.



Ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkey had become strained under King Salman's predecessor over Turkey's support for the Muslim Brotherhood during the height of Arab Spring protests. Those ties, however, had begun to improve under King Salman after he aligned Saudi Arabia closer with Turkey and other Sunni Muslim countries in a bid to counter Shiite-ruled Iran.

