Bahrain reportedly orders Qatar troops to leave

Bahrain has ordered Qatari troops serving with a coalition fighting Daesh (ISIS) to leave its territory, a source with knowledge of the situation said Sunday. The soldiers, part of the U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) that is headquartered in Bahrain, had been asked to leave the coalition and they may depart within the next 48 hours, the source told AFP.



The source did not detail the number of Qatari troops based in Bahrain.



Qatar has deployed troops with NAVCENT since 2014, according to one official.

