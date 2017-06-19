Syrian, Iraqi troops meet at border

Syrian troops and allied militias met up with Iraqi forces at one crossing point along their shared border Sunday for the first time in years, in a step described as a major achievement by the Syrian military in their fight against Daesh (ISIS). The development reported by pro-government media Sunday comes a day after Iraqi forces captured a border crossing point with Syria, Al-Waleed, from Daesh militants. It was not immediately clear if the Syrian forces reached a new point along their border with Iraq or whether it was the Iraqi forces that had moved northeast of their newly captured point.



The general said the meeting point for Iraqi and Syrian forces is northeast of Tanf, an area where U.S. troops and Syrian opposition fighters are based, and where they were recently encircled by the Iranian-sponsored pro-Syrian forces.



The head of the Observatory, Rami Abdul Rahman, said the link between Iraqi and Syrian forces will allow Iraqi fighters, including pro-Iran militias, to move inside Syria, joining the Syrian government's campaign against Daesh strongholds in eastern Syria.

