Hamas rules out war with Israel, expects better Egypt relations

Hamas played down Sunday the possibility that the energy crisis in the Gaza Strip would lead to renewed hostilities with Israel and said relations between the group and Egypt were improving.



Israel said last week it would reduce electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian Authority, which is pressing Hamas to relinquish control of the enclave seized in 2007, limited how much it pays for power to the area.



There was no immediate word from Egyptian officials on whether a deal had been struck, and Hayya declined to confirm any agreement.



He said Hamas' newly elected Gaza leader, Yehya al-Sinwar, had met in Cairo with Egyptian officials and discussed securing the frontier with Egypt's Sinai peninsula, where Daesh (ISIS) fighters have killed hundreds of policemen and soldiers.



Egypt has accused Hamas of aiding the militants, an allegation the group denies, and has kept its border crossing with the Gaza Strip largely closed.

...