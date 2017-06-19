Mosul students return for exams despite devastation

Amid buildings destroyed by heavy fighting, University of Mosul students are returning to take exams interrupted three years ago when militants took control of their city. The university and an army of volunteers are working to clear up rubble and repair the damage left by fierce battles between Iraqi forces and Daesh (ISIS) militants.



Around 40,000 students were studying at the university, one of the biggest in Iraq, when Daesh seized the city in a sweeping summer 2014 offensive across Iraq and Syria.



With Iraqi forces still fighting militants across town in Mosul's old city, security at the university is tight.



While the science department remains closed, humanities students have returned after years without setting foot in a lecture hall.

...