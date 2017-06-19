Wheel of fate spins at Mosul screening center

The Ferris wheel has long stopped spinning but the screening center set up at its foot sees a constant stream of Iraqis fleeing the battle for Mosul and determines their fate.



Gen. Jabbar Mustapha, who is in charge of the screening center.



Most of the recent arrivals are from Shifa, a neighborhood on the west bank of Mosul where Iraqi forces backed by Western jets and advisers are battling some of the last members of the Daesh (ISIS) in the city.



Mustapha, the officer in charge, said they detain 10 to 15 suspected Daesh members or supporters each day at the center.



Meanwhile, officers and medics were tending to a mute mother, struggling to convey her situation and whose six children looked very dirty and distraught.



For eight months now, Mosul has been the biggest battlefield Iraq has known in years, but the city's population has never dipped below 1 million.

...