Israel revokes Ramadan permits

Israel revoked the permits Sunday of 200,000 Palestinians to enter Israel that were approved for the holy month of Ramadan following two near simultaneous attacks on police that killed a border officer near the Old City.



Three Palestinian attackers armed with an automatic weapon and knives assaulted officers on duty near the Old City in two locations Friday evening.



Daesh (ISIS) took responsibility for the attacks but two Palestinian groups, Hamas and the People's Front for the Liberation of Palestine, insisted the three attackers were their members and accused Daesh of trying to undermine their efforts.



Israel had previously announced its annual measures for Ramadan that included 200,000 permits for Palestinian family visits from the West Bank and access for 100 Gaza residents to attend prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque.

