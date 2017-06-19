Iran says missiles into Syria hit ISIS targets

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Monday said missiles it fired into Syria had successfully hit ISIS targets in retaliation for Tehran attacks claimed by the jihadists earlier this month.



The Guards fired six missiles from the west of Iran across the border and into Syria's mostly ISIS-held Deir Ezzor province, targeting an ISIS command base, they said earlier.



The missile attack was the first by Iran outside its own territory in 30 years, since the Iran-Iraq war of 1980-88, media in the Islamic republic has reported.

...