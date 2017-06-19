Arabs account for over half of world’s refugees

Of the 65.6 million people displaced worldwide, more than half have fled from Arab countries – a statistic that comes as no surprise to Lebanon, a tiny country that is hosting between 1.5 million and 2 million refugees from neighboring Arab states".



According to data provided by the United Nations' refugee agency and the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, 25 percent of the world's registered refugee population come from Syria, while 16 percent are Palestinians.



The 1 million UNHCR-registered Syrian refugees, 450,000 UNRWA-registered Palestinians and tens of thousands from other Arab countries such as Iraq add to Lebanon's estimated native population of around 4.5 million.



These figures do not account for unregistered refugees and, as a result, the Lebanese government's estimates of resident displaced persons are much higher.



According to the UNHCR report, in 2016 only 552,200 refugees were returned to their home countries, "often in less than ideal conditions".

