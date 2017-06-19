Iraq forces push into Mosul Old City, warn ISIS 'surrender or die'

Iraqi forces pushed deeper into Mosul's Old City on Monday after launching a final assault on ISIS, warning civilians to stay inside and telling extremists to "surrender or die".



Iraqi forces launched the operation Sunday to retake the district, the last part of Iraq's second city still held by ISIS after a months-long offensive.



The US-led coalition battling ISIS in Iraq and neighboring Syria has backed the offensive including with months of air strikes.



The loss of Mosul would mark the effective end of the Iraqi portion of the cross-border "caliphate" ISIS declared in summer 2014 after seizing swathes of Iraq and Syria.



The United Nations has said ISIS may be holding more than 100,000 civilians as human shields in the Old City.



Surrounded by Iraqi forces on three sides and blocked on the other by the Tigris River that runs through Mosul, the extremists are cornered.



It urged coalition and Iraqi forces to do "everything in their power" to keep civilians safe.

...