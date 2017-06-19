First journalists go on trial over Turkey coup bid

Prominent journalists were among 17 people who went on trial in Istanbul on Monday on charges of links to the group allegedly behind last year's failed coup, in a case that has amplified concerns over press freedom in Turkey.



The trial is the first to include journalists arrested in connection with the July 15 coup under the state of emergency imposed shortly after.



Those accused include the veteran writer Nazli Ilicak who was one of the very first journalists arrested in July after the coup.



Also on trial is Ahmet Altan, a novelist and journalist who has also written for some of Turkey's best dailies including Hurriyet and Milliyet as well as founding the opposition daily Taraf.

...