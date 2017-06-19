Expulsion of Qataris from Gulf states comes into effect

The deadline for Qataris to leave neighboring Gulf Arab states came into effect on Monday as the diplomatic standoff persisted with no end in sight despite multiple efforts at mediation.



Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar on June 5 and announced that Qatari residents would have 14 days to leave.



Qatar has said it has no plans to expel Gulf nationals residing there.



The three Gulf states, as well as Egypt, are outraged by Qatar's support for Islamist groups and its ties with Iran. They have accused Qatar of backing terror groups, charges denied by Qatar, which says the allegations are politically motivated.



The three Gulf states and Egypt blocked access to Qatar's Al-Jazeera satellite news channel and other Qatari news websites.

