Saudi says 3 Iran guards caught on boat

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it captured three Iranian Revolutionary Guards aboard an explosive-laden boat heading to an oil platform in the Gulf, further ratcheting up tensions in the region.



The Saudi statement came three days after it said the incident occurred in the Marjan oil field, and two days after Iran accused the Saudis of shooting one of its fishermen in the Gulf waters which divide their two countries.



Relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran were already strained but escalated after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other allies cut ties with Qatar two weeks ago.

...