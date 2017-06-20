Saudi Arabia captures three IRGC members

The Saudi navy has captured three members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps from a boat seized last week near the kingdom's offshore Marjan oil field, the Saudi Information Ministry said Monday. Relations between the two countries are at their worst in years, with each accusing the other of subverting regional security and support opposite sides in conflicts in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.



Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have steadily deteriorated.



Iran accused Saudi Arabia of being involved in the attack, a charge denied by Riyadh.

