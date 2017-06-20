Israel cuts back Gaza electricity supplies

Israel Monday began reducing electricity supplies to the Gaza Strip, despite warnings that the move could increase suffering and tensions in the Palestinian enclave. The cut will reduce the mains power flow to Gaza to as little as two hours a day, though many businesses and the wealthy have their own generators.



It raises concerns of rising tensions and a collapse of vital services in an impoverished and overcrowded territory that has been devastated by three wars with Israel since 2008 .



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas recently told Israel he would cut payments for Gaza's electricity.



Until Monday, Israel supplied 120 MW of electricity to Gaza a month, which made up about one-quarter of the enclave's needs, with the PA paying the $12.65 million monthly bill.



However, Hamas Sunday played down the possibility that the energy crisis in the Strip would lead to renewed hostilities with Israel.



Gaza now receives its only electricity from Israel, and a small quantity from Egypt.

