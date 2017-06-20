Policeman in Egypt gets 10 years in prison for killing activist

An Egyptian criminal court Monday sentenced a policeman to 10 years in prison for killing activist Shaimaa Sabbagh during a march marking the fourth anniversary of a 2011 uprising.



Another court had initially sentenced Hatem to 15 years in June 2015, but the ruling was overturned by the Court of Cassation which ordered a retrial of the case in February 2016 .



Hatem may appeal against Monday's verdict to the Court of Cassation, Egypt's top court, which could either uphold it or order a retrial for the second and final time.

...