Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this week to continue work toward a peace deal between Israel and Palestine.



Jason Greenblatt, Trump's international envoy, arrived Monday.



The official said Kushner and Greenblatt will hear from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and their senior advisers.



Trump has cast Middle East peace as the "ultimate deal," putting Kushner and Greenblatt in charge of the charting the course.

