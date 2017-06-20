First journalists go on trial over Turkey coup bid

Several Turkish journalists went on trial in Istanbul Monday on charges of links to the group allegedly behind last year's failed military coup. The trial is the first to include journalists arrested under the state of emergency imposed after the attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in July although more cases are set to go to court in the next few months.



The coup left 249 people dead, not including the plotters.



Those accused include veteran writer Nazli Ilicak, who was one of the very first journalists arrested in July after the coup bid.

...