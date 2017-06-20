Syria tensions rise as Russia, Iran send U.S. warnings

Russia Monday threatened aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition in Syrian-controlled airspace and suspended a hotline intended to avoid collisions in retaliation for the U.S. military shooting down a Syrian warplane. The U.S. said it had downed the Syrian jet a day earlier after it dropped bombs near the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces conducting operations against Daesh (ISIS), adding that was something it would not tolerate.



The downing of the warplane – the first time in the 6-year-old conflict that the U.S. has shot down a Syrian jet – came amid another first: Iran fired several ballistic missiles Sunday night at Daesh positions in eastern Syria in what it said was a message to archrival Saudi Arabia and the U.S.



The Russians, who have been providing air cover for Assad's forces since 2015, appear to want to avoid further U.S. targeting of Syrian warplanes or ground troops that have come under U.S. attack in eastern Syria recently.



It appeared to be Iran's first missile attack abroad in over 15 years and its first in the Syrian conflict, in which it has provided crucial support to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

