UAE warns sanctions on Qatar could last years

The United Arab Emirates warned Qatar Monday that sanctions imposed by several of its neighbors could last for years unless Doha accepts demands which Arab powers plan to reveal in coming days.



Monday Qatar held war games with Turkish troops, showing off one of its few remaining strong alliances after two weeks of unprecedented isolation.



Qatar's state-funded pan-Arab news channel Al-Jazeera showed footage of a column of armored personnel carriers flying the Turkish flag inside the Tariq bin Ziyad military base in Doha.



Qatar would not negotiate with its neighbors as long as it faced a "blockade," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdel-Rahman al-Thani said.

...