Iran protests against Tillerson 'transition' remarks

Iran has called in the Swiss charge d'affaires, who looks after U.S. interests, to protest against comments by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson backing "peaceful transition" in the Islamic republic.



The administration of President Donald Trump has taken an increasingly hawkish position towards Iran since taking office in January but Tillerson's testimony to a Congressional committee last week appeared to be the first expression of support for a change of government.



In last Wednesday's testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Tillerson accused Iran of seeking "hegemony" in the Middle East at the expense of U.S. allies like Saudi Arabia.



Iran was, with North Korea and Saddam Hussein's Iraq, part of the "axis of evil" that the George W. Bush administration earmarked for "regime change" after it took office in 2001 .

