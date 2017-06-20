Iraqi forces advance in Mosul Old City, rescue civilians

Iraqi forces launched the operation on Sunday to retake the Old City, the last part of Iraq's second city still held by ISIS after a months-long offensive.



On Monday, three French journalists were wounded and Kurdish reporter Bakhtiyar Addad killed in a mine explosion while accompanying Iraqi forces in Mosul.



Earlier this week, Iraqi forces dropped nearly 500,000 leaflets over the city, urging civilians to stay indoors and escape if they can.



The United Nations has said ISIS may be holding more than 100,000 civilians as human shields in the Old City.



Surrounded by Iraqi forces on three sides and blocked on the other by the Tigris that runs through Mosul, the jihadists are cornered.



Iraqi forces launched a vast operation to retake Mosul eight months ago, seizing the city's eastern side in January and starting an assault on the west the following month.

...