Morocco arrests more activists in northern protest

Moroccan authorities have arrested more activists involved in the country's biggest political protests since the "Arab Spring", lawyers and rights groups said on Tuesday.



Authorities have arrested as many as 100 leaders and members of the movement, called Hirak al Chaabi in Arabic, or the Popular Movement, since the end of May, said Abdessadak Elbouchattaoui, one of the movement's lawyers.



A court in Al-Hoceima last week also sentenced 25 members of Hirak to 18 months in prison.



On Monday night in Rabat, members of the independent Moroccan Human Rights Association attempted to mobilize in a protest in solidarity with Hirak, but were violently dispersed with truncheons by authorities.

