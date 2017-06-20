Camels caught up in Qatar feud reunited with their owners

Thousands of camels crossed Saudi Arabia's desert border into Qatar on Tuesday and were reunited with their owners after being stranded for days at a frontier shut because of a feud among Arab powers.



Qatari men in traditional white robes waited in SUVs at the border to identify their camels as the beasts trotted across the remote frontier, braying and kicking up dust, under what the owners said was an informal deal with Saudi border guards.



Pictures of Asian workers tending to camels languishing on the Saudi side of the border were published in Qatari newspapers on Monday sparking outrage.



The Qatari government sent a convoy of water tankers and trucks carrying grass to the border on Monday to nourish the camels that had crossed the border.

