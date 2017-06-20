Israel starts work on new settlement amid US peace push

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of work on a new settlement in the occupied West Bank Tuesday, as US envoys prepared to discuss a new peace push.



The Amichai settlement will be the first new government-sanctioned Jewish settlement in the Palestinian territories in some 25 years.



While Israel has not launched new settlements in recent decades, extensive construction has focused on expanding existing settlements.



The international community considers all Jewish settlements in the West Bank illegal but Israel draws a distinction between those it sanctions and those it does not -- so-called outposts.



Trump has asked Netanyahu to hold back on settlement building as he seeks to build momentum for a new peace push.

...