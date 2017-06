Police carry away the dead body of a man who rammed into a police convoy and detonated an explosive device on the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris in Paris, France, Monday, June 19, 2017. A man on the radar of French authorities was killed Monday after ramming a car carrying explosives into a police vehicle in the capital's Champs-Elysees shopping district, prompting a fiery blast, officials said. (AP Photo/Matthieu Alexandre)