Israel starts work on new settlement

Israel broke ground Tuesday on its first new settlement in the occupied West Bank for two decades, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, announcing the symbolic move on the eve of a peace mission by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.



Around 400,000 Israelis now live in West Bank settlements, among some 2.8 million Palestinians.



Later Tuesday, the U.N. envoy for the Middle East Nickolay Mladenov said Israel has announced a substantial increase in settlements in the past three months despite a United Nations resolution demanding a halt to the Jewish outposts in occupied Palestinian territory.



Israel is moving forward with plans for nearly 4,000 housing units and has issued 2,000 tenders for settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, he added.



Most countries and the U.N. view settlements that Israel has built on land captured in the June 1967 Middle East war as illegal.

...