UAE wants monitors for any Qatar deal

The United Arab Emirates is calling for a monitoring system to ensure that Qatar respects any future agreement to end the standoff with its Gulf neighbors.



Qatar can stay under a "blockade forever" as it is well prepared and its oil and gas industries will not be affected, Qatar Petroleum CEO Saad al-Kaabi said Tuesday.



Kaabi also said Qatar was still importing whatever it needed despite the boycott, and investors had full confidence in the country, with foreign investments in Qatari oil and gas industries having reached 250 billion riyal ($67 billion).



Qatar has said it would not cut off gas to the UAE despite the diplomatic row and a "force majeure" clause in its contract.

