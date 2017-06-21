Rebels say Syrian army, Iranian-backed militias launch offensive in eastern desert

Western-backed Syrian rebels holding a strategic swathe of the desert southeast stretching to the Iraqi border said they came under major attack from government forces and allied Iranian-backed militias backed by Russian air power.



This move has also effectively encircled FSA-controlled desert territory stretching to the Jordanian and Iraqi borders and close to the Tanf garrison where U.S. forces are based.



Iranian-backed forces have also been trying to advance towards the base even after repeatedly being bombed by the U.S.-led coalition.



U.S. forces said on Tuesday they had shot down an armed "pro-Syrian regime" drone near the garrison.

