Macron: I’ve not seen legitimate successor to Assad in Syria

President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he saw no legitimate successor to Syrian President Bashar Assad and France no longer considered his departure a precondition to resolving the 6-year-old conflict. Macron's statement comes as Syrian regime forces recaptured territory on Damascus' eastern outskirts after stepping up attacks in that area. Meanwhile, Western-backed Syrian rebels said they came under major attack in southeast Syria.



The French president said Assad was an enemy of the Syrian people, but not of France and that Paris' priority was fighting terrorist groups and ensuring Syria did not become a failed state.



To the southeast, Free Syrian Army rebels holding a strategic swath of the desert southeast stretching to the Iraqi border said they came under major attack from government forces and allied Iranian-backed factions backed by Russian air power.

...