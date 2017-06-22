US will take weapons from Kurds after ISIS defeat: Turkey

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told his Turkish counterpart that weapons provided to the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria would be taken back once ISIS was defeated, Turkish defence ministry sources said on Thursday.



Relations between the two NATO allies have become strained due to the support the United States has given the YPG, which Turkey has fought in northern Syria, to support the campaign against ISIS.



In his letter, Mattis told Isik that the United States would take determined measures to address Turkey's security concerns, the sources said, and that Arabs would comprise 80 percent of the forces to capture Syria's Raqqa from ISIS.

...