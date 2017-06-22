Starvation looms as food runs out in drought-hit Ethiopia

It has forced 7.8 million people across the whole of Ethiopia to rely on emergency food handouts to stay alive.



But by next month, that food will have run out, aid agencies say.



Droughts are common in Ethiopia, and in past years the government and international community have mounted impressive efforts to curb starvation.



Once a global byword for starvation and poverty after a famine in 1984-85 killed hundreds of thousands, Ethiopia has seen its economy grow rapidly in the last decade.



A stronger economy allowed Ethiopia to spend an impressive $766 million (683 million euros) fighting one of its worst droughts in decades in 2015-16 .



Ethiopia's western neighbor, South Sudan, has suffered four months of famine, and extreme hunger is at its highest levels ever after more than three years of civil war.



Even though Ethiopia has contributed $117 million of its own money this year and the international community $302 million, a funding gap of $481 million remains, according to the United Nations.



Some aid workers say this is actually cholera, which Ethiopia has long been accused of covering up to protect its image.

