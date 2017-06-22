ISIS destroys iconic Mosul minaret as Iraqi forces advance

Mosul's trademark leaning minaret was missing from its skyline for the first time in centuries Thursday after desperate militants blew it up as Iraqi forces advanced on an ancient mosque compound.



The destruction had been widely anticipated, with commanders saying ISIS, also known as ISIS and Daesh, would not have allowed Iraqi forces to score a hugely symbolic victory by recapturing the site.



The destruction of the site in Mosul's Old City adds to a long list of priceless heritage and historical monuments destroyed by ISIS during its three-year rule over parts of Iraq and Syria.



Iraqi forces had been approaching the Nuri mosque on Wednesday, after launching an assault on Sunday to retake the Old City, the last district of Mosul still under ISIS control.



While Iraqi forces have made good progress to reach the Nuri mosque, Iraqi commanders have warned that the battle for the Old City is far from over.

...