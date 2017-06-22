UN experts urge Egypt to halt executions after 'flawed trials'

A group of U.N. human rights experts on Thursday demanded that Egypt halt the planned executions of six men sentenced to death on the basis of forced confessions.



The six men, who were convicted in 2015 of terrorism-related charges linked to the killing of a police officer a year earlier, saw their death sentences upheld by Egypt's highest criminal court on June 7 .



The experts also stressed that evidence used against the men, including testimonies from members of the state security forces showed "major inconsistencies".

...