UN blames warring sides for Yemen's "man-made" cholera "catastrophe"

U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien described the cholera outbreak in Yemen, which is fast approaching 300,000 cases, as a "man-made catastrophe" caused by the warring sides in the country's civil war and their international backers.



A Reuters analysis of WHO data showed the cholera caseload is growing at more than 4 percent a day, while the number of deaths is rising at just over 3.5 percent a day.



That means the disease is spreading twice as quickly as the WHO feared.



Yemen's cholera epidemic follows an economic collapse and two years of civil war which has left 19 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

...