Gaza restarts power station as Egypt fuel eases crisis

The Gaza Strip's sole power station has been fired up again, the energy authority in the Palestinian enclave said Thursday, after fuel supplies from Egypt helped to ease an energy crisis.



The announcement came after Egypt delivered a million litres of fuel to the station on Wednesday, three days after Israel began cutting electricity supplies to Gaza.



However, the Palestinian Authority had continued to pay Israel for some electricity delivered to Gaza until this month, with Abbas indicating they would no longer do so -- -- prompting the Israeli reductions.



Israel had been supplying 120 megawatts of electricity to Gaza a month, making up about a quarter of the territory's needs, but announced it would cease to do so this week.

