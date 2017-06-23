Turkey steps up support for Qatar

Turkey sent a first shipment of food supplies and a small contingent of soldiers and armored vehicles to Qatar Thursday, officials said, while President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Saudi Arabia's leaders on calming tension in the region.



Some 88 Turkish soldiers were already in Qatar, according to the Hurriyet newspaper.



In supporting Qatar, Turkey was not trying to threaten anyone, Erdogan's spokesman said.



Iran is shipping more than 1,000 tons of fruits and vegetables to Qatar every day, Fars news agency reported Thursday.



Iran has also flown food there.



On the same day Fars quoted the head of Iran's cattle exporting association as saying 66 tons of beef had been exported to Qatar, with another 90 tons of beef expected to follow.

...