Near Raqqa, makeshift clinic scrambles to save lives

An armored car screeches up to the field clinic outside Daesh's (ISIS) Syrian stronghold Raqqa and unloads a fighter wounded in the battle to oust the militants.



One of the team cleans the bullet wound in the fighter's chest, before quickly dressing it in preparation for his transfer to hospital in Ain al-Arab, known in Kurdish as Kobani, some two hours away. He was injured in Raqqa's eastern Senaa neighborhood, where the SDF has faced periodic Daesh counterattacks since capturing it last week.



Dressed in military-style trousers, blue-grey scrubs and a vest, Kobani is not a qualified doctor, having failed to finish his medical studies years ago.



But in 2015, he joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units, which forms the backbone of the SDF, and began working with its medical corps during the battle to oust Daesh militants from Ain al-Arab.



Still, Kobani says he hopes to treat fewer injuries than the day before.



The clinic also treats civilian residents of Raqqa who are injured escaping Daesh's grip.

...