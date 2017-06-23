Morocco protest leader ‘beaten’ during arrest: NGOs

The leader of a protest movement in northern Morocco was "severely" beaten and verbally abused by police during his arrest, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Thursday.



Nasser Zefzafi – leader of Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or the "Popular Movement" – was detained on May 29 in a village 50 kilometers from the city of Al-Hoceima along with two fellow activists.



The police then transported the men to the northern city of Al-Hoceima before flying them, hooded and handcuffed, to Casablanca, they said.



Five detained activists including Zefzafi have threatened a three-day hunger strike over the conditions of their detention, their lawyers said.

